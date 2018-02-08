FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeEmail

KIA CEED, MATURE AND ATHLETIC DESIGN

The all-new Kia Ceed will make its public debut at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. The Ceed five-door hatchback is due to be unveiled in Geneva alongside a second member of the Ceed family. Designed, developed, engineered and built in Europe, the third-generation Ceed features innovative new technologies and engines, a mature and athletic new design, and a more engaging drive. The Kia Ceed has been designed at the brand’s European design centre in Frankfurt, Germany. Inspired by the fastback styling of the Stinger, the Ceed conveys a more self-confident new look.

